Oakland Athletics place outfielder Miguel Andujar on IL, recall infielder Nick Allen

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Oakland Athletics placed outfielder Miguel Andujar on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Aug. 25 with a core muscle injury and recalled infielder Nick Allen from Triple-A Las Vegas. Daz Cameron started in left field the past two games and is Andujar’s likely replacement there. This is Andujar’s second stint on the IL after beginning the season there following right knee surgery. In 75 games since being reinstated, Andujar batted .285 with four home runs and 30 RBIs. He ranks third among major league outfielders with 10 assists.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.