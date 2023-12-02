Oakland Athletics pitcher Ken Waldichuk undergoes elbow procedure

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics left-hander Ken Waldichuk underwent a procedure to remove scar tissue from his pitching elbow to help alleviate pain he experienced after his final start this past season. Waldichuk pitched Sept. 29 on the road against the Los Angeles Angels and then began experiencing discomfort. He was later diagnosed with a flexor tendon strain and ulnar collateral ligament sprain following an MRI exam, according to the team. Waldichuk was 4-9 with a 5.36 ERA in 35 appearances and 22 starts with one save over 141 innings for the A’s in 2023, his first full big league season.

