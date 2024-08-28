Oakland Athletics outfielder Miguel Andujar will undergo season-ending surgery

CINCINNATI (AP) — Oakland Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said outfielder Miguel Andujar will undergo season-ending surgery. Andujar was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to Sunday, with a core muscle injury, and infielder Nick Allen was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. Daz Cameron will get the bulk of the starts in left field. This is Andujar’s second stint on the IL after beginning the season there following right knee surgery. In 75 games since being reinstated, Andujar batted .285 with four home runs and 30 RBIs. He ranks third among major league outfielders with 10 assists.

