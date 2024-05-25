Oakland Athletics make four roster moves with pitchers, add Australian native Jack O’Loughlin

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have selected the contract of Australian native Jack O’Loughlin and recalled fellow pitcher Tyler Ferguson from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday. The moves came after the A’s placed right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling on the 15-day injured list with a strained right elbow and designated right-handed pitcher Brandon Bielak for assignment. O’Loughlin was a non-roster invitee with the A’s this spring after signing a minor league contract on Nov. 13. The 24-year-old will be making his big league debut when he plays. He was 1-2 with a 5.12 ERA in 10 appearances, including eight starts with Las Vegas.

