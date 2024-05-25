Oakland Athletics make four roster moves with pitchers, add Australian native Jack O’Loughlin

By The Associated Press
Oakland Athletics pitcher Ross Stripling (36) leaves during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, May 24, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez]

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have selected the contract of Australian native Jack O’Loughlin and recalled fellow pitcher Tyler Ferguson from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday. The moves came after the A’s placed right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling on the 15-day injured list with a strained right elbow and designated right-handed pitcher Brandon Bielak for assignment. O’Loughlin was a non-roster invitee with the A’s this spring after signing a minor league contract on Nov. 13. The 24-year-old will be making his big league debut when he plays. He was 1-2 with a 5.12 ERA in 10 appearances, including eight starts with Las Vegas.

