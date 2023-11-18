Oakland Athletics agree to 1-year contracts with infielders Miguel Andujar and Abraham Toro

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have agreed to one-year contracts with infielders Miguel Andujar and Abraham Toro. Andujar’s contract is worth $1.7 million, and Toro receives $1,275,000 under his agreement. The A’s also claimed right-hander Michael Kelly off waivers from Cleveland and signed outfielder Daz Cameron to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training. Kelly, who went 1-0 with a 3.78 ERA in 14 big league games this year, was designated for assignment on Tuesday.

