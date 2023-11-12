NZ test star Henry Nicholls cleared of ball tampering

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand test batter Henry Nicholls has been cleared of ball tampering charges at a New Zealand Cricket code of conduct hearing. Nicholls was reported by umpires after a domestic first class match between his Canterbury province and Auckland. Live stream coverage of the match appeared to show Nicholls brushing the ball on a helmet while fielding. Disciplinary commissioners have found Nicholls actions and the evidence did not meet the threshold for the charge.

