NZ replacing part of yacht’s hull after it was dropped by crane on first day of America’s Cup

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Emirates Team New Zealand is working to replace a piece of the hull of its yacht that was damaged in a crane incident after its first warmup race at the America’s Cup. The mishap happened late Thursday when the 75-foot yacht named “Taihoro” was being removed from the water. Team leader Grant Dalton initially said his team may have to sit out the opening phase of competition. But on Friday he said they could be back much sooner. Either way, the time lost shouldn’t derail their title defense since the Kiwis are guaranteed a spot in the finals as the defending champions.

