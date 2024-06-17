NZ opts to bowl first against Papua New Guinea in Twenty20 World Cup

TAROUBA, Trinidad (AP) — New Zealand has opted to bowl first against Papua New Guinea in their rain-delayed Twenty20 World Cup closing match in Trinidad. Rain delayed the toss by an hour, and no overs were lost on Monday. Both teams have already been eliminated from Super Eight contention in Group C. New Zealand lost to Afghanistan and the West Indies and has beaten only Uganda. PNG has yet to win a game.

