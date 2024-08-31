NZ gets America’s Cup yacht back on water 2 days after crane mishap damaged its hull

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Emirates Team New Zealand has gotten its yacht back in the water two days after it was damaged when dropped from a crane at the America’s Cup. The Kiwis’ shore crew worked around the clock to cut out and replace a piece of the hull of the 75-footer named “Taihoro” that was dinged up on Thursday. The boat dropped onto the support cradle. Team boss Grant Dalton initially feared the boat could be in the shed for several days. But the damage turned out to be less than originally feared and the defending champion’s boat was out of action only one day.

