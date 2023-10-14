NZ captain Kane Williamson fractures thumb but will stay at Cricket World Cup

CHENNAI, India (AP) — New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has a fractured thumb but will remain at the Cricket World Cup in hopes of playing next month. Williamson was hit on the thumb as he ran through for a single in Friday’s victory over Bangladesh. New Zealand Cricket announced Saturday that an X-ray revealed an undisplaced fracture. Williamson had returned from seven months out with a knee injury and scored 78 in the eight-wicket win. Tom Blundell will travel to India as backup. Williamson will remain with the squad and is aiming to be available for the final pool matches next month.

