NYRA is spearheading a study on the impacts of various surfaces in horse racing

The New York Racing Association is spearheading a study evaluating the impact of various surfaces on equine injuries and fatalities. The formation of the all-weather-surfaces committee comes after spates of horse deaths around the U.S. last year. Those fatalities led to questions, criticism and safety reviews on the causes. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority requested NYRA perform the analysis that will also include studying the feasibility of adopting all-weather surfaces nationally. Fatalities on synthetic surfaces are roughly half of those on turf and a third of those on dirt tracks.

