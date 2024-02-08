Nylander scores twice, Matthews nets 41st in Maple Leafs’ 5-4 victory over Stars

By The Associated Press
Dallas Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) is scored on as Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner (16) jumps out of the way of the shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nathan Denette]

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner and William Nylander scored 20 seconds apart midway through the third period, Auston Matthews had his NHL-leading 41st goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Nylander had two goals and assist, Matthews added an assist and John Tavares had a goal and two assists. Ilya Samsonov made 27 saves.

Toronto scored three times on the power play after falling 3-2 to the New York Islanders on Monday night coming out of the All-Star break.

Evgeni Dadonov scored twice for Dallas, the second on a third-period penalty shot. Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston also scored.

Scott Wedgewood made 26 saves with Jake Oettinger resting after a 2-1 victory in Buffalo on Tuesday night. The Stars had won four straight and seven of 10.

Dadonov tied it at 3 on the penalty shot with 8:55 left after Maple Leafs defenseman hindered his breakaway.

Marner responded 32 seconds later with his 22nd off a nice feed from Matthews. Nylander then scored his second of the night, and 25th overall.

Johnston scored his 15th with 1:25 left after Nylander missed the empty net looking for his second NHL hat trick.

UP NEXT

Stars: At Montreal on Saturday.

Maple Leafs: At Ottawa on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.