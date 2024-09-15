NYCFC’s Christian Benteke, DC United’s Santiago Rodríguez trade PK goals in 1-1 draw

WASHINGTON (AP) — D.C. United’s Christian Benteke scored on a penalty kick in the second half after Santiago Rodríguez had a PK goal for New York City FC in the first and the two clubs played to a 1-1 draw. Matt Freese totaled five saves in goal for NYCFC (11-10-7). Alex Bono turned away two shots for DC United (8-12-9). Both keepers had one save in the first half. NYCFC is 0-2-5 in its last seven matches.

