NYCFC starts fast, holds off Nashville 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Keaton Parks and Maxime Chanot scored first-half goals to lead New York City FC to a 2-1 victory over Nashville SC. Parks gave NYCFC (3-2-3) an early lead when he took a pass from Mitja Ilenic and scored in the 14th minute. Chanot — with an assist from Richard Ledezma — scored in the 25th minute to send NYCFC into halftime with a 2-0 lead. Hany Mukhtar scored unassisted in the 81st minute to get Nashville (3-3-2) within a goal. It was just the second goal this season for the reigning MVP. The Golden Boot winner had a league-high 23 goals last season.

