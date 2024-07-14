NYCFC keeper Matt Freese, Fire’s Chris Brady yield nothing in scoreless draw.

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Freese stopped two shots in goal for New York City FC and Chris Brady had one save for the Chicago Fire in a scoreless draw at Soldier Field. It was the fifth clean sheet of the season for Freese and the third for Brady. The Fire (5-11-7) improve to 2-0-2 in their last four matches at home. New York City (11-9-3) was coming off a 2-1 road loss to Austin FC.

