NYCFC ends skid, snaps Montreal’s shutout streak with 1-0 win

MONTREAL (AP) — Matías Pellegrini scored a first-half goal and Luis Barraza made it stand up as New York City FC snapped an 11-match winless streak with a 1-0 victory over CF Montreal after thunderstorms delayed the start for 90 minutes. Pellegrini’s first goal of the season came when he took passes from Braian Cufré and Santiago Rodríguez in the 33rd minute and found the net. Barraza finished with three saves to earn the clean sheet for NYCFC (5-7-9). Jonathan Sirois turned away six shots for Montreal. The goal Sirois surrendered was the first one Montreal (8-10-2) has allowed at home in the last seven matches. It’s the second longest shutout streak at home since Sporting Kansas City blanked eight straight opponents in 2000.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.