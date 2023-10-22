NYCFC edges Fire 1-0 as both clubs eliminated from postseason play

NEW YORK (AP) — Julián Fernández scored in the second half to lead New York City FC to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Fire in a regular-season finale that saw both teams eliminated from postseason play.Fernández’s second goal of the season for NYCFC (9-11-14) came in the 64th minute with an assist from Santiago Rodríguez.Matt Freese totaled four saves for NYCFC. Chris Brady saved three shots for Chicago (10-14-10).NYCFC has now won eight straight at home against the Fire, improving to 8-0-2 all-time. NYCFC failed to win 10 matches in a season for the first time since joining the league nine years ago.

