NYCFC defeats Inter Miami 1-0 on an own-goal

NEW YORK (AP) — An own goal in the first half gave NYCFC a 1-0 victory over Inter Miami at Yankee Stadium. Inter Miami (2-1-0) went into the day as one of just four undefeated teams in Major League Soccer. NYCFC, which had a loss and a draw in its first two matches of the season, got a goal in the 36th minute when Miami defender Christopher McVey tried to deflect an NYCFC free kick.

