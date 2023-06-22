NYCFC beats Atlanta United 2-1 to end 9-match winless streak

ATLANTA (AP) — Gabriel Pereira scored in the first minute and early in the second half and New York City FC snapped a nine-match winless streak with a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United. Pereira took a pass from Keaton Parks and scored to give NYCFC (5-7-7) the lead just 42 seconds into the match. Tyler Wolff didn’t need long to net the equalizer, using an assist from 20-year-old rookie midfielder Ajani Fortune in the 11th minute to score his fourth goal this season. NYCFC regained the lead for good in the 56th minute on Pereira’s sixth goal of the season with an assist from Richard Ledezma. NYCFC entered play with a 0-5-4 record in its last nine matches.

