NY Rangers sign defenseman Ben Harpur to 2-year extension

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with defenseman Ben Harpur on a two-year contract extension through the 2024-25 season. General manager Chris Drury announced the deal Thursday for the 28-year-old who started the season in the AHL with Hartford. Harpur has skated in 18 games for the Rangers with one goal and two assists. Since he made his debut on Dec. 15, the Rangers are 11-4-3 and have allowed the third fewest goals against per game (2.33). The Hamilton, Ontario, native has two goals and 16 assists in 174 career NHL games with the Rangers, Predators and Senators.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.