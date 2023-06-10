NWSL’s Wave get 4th straight road shutout with scoreless draw at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The San Diego Wave picked up their fourth straight road shutout in a scoreless draw against Racing Louisville in the National Women’s Soccer League. Louisville had 10 shots and San Diego had 15, but each goalkeeper came up with four saves. In the 40th minute, Louisville forward Thembi Kgatlana nearly beat Kailen Sheridan to a Wave backpass, but the goalkeeper cleared it just before Kgatlana’s arrival. San Diego moved to the top of the NWSL with a 6-3-2 record. It was the league-leading sixth draw for Louisville.

