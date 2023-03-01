NWSL’s Pride switches to dark shorts citing player concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando Pride have updated the team’s secondary uniforms to feature black shorts rather than white to address players’ concerns during menstrual cycles. The Pride’s “Luna” uniform, with its primarily white jersey, will now have black shorts. Orlando is the first team in the National Women’s Soccer League to alter its uniforms after English club Manchester City announced last fall that it was doing away with white shorts. Orlando’s updated uniforms will debut on March 26, when the Pride visit the Portland Thorns to open the season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.