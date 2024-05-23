NWSL’s Portland Thorns add investors, including Columbia Sportswear’s Tim Boyle

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Columbia Sportswear CEO Tim Boyle and Phoenix Suns co-owner Sam Garvin have joined the ownership group for the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League. Additional investors announced by the team on Thursday include TPG Capital co-managing partner Nehal Raj, Revitate partner and chief operating officer Kunal Merchant and former NBA player Josh Childress, CEO of Landspire Group. The Bhathal family, who are investors in the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, acquired the Portland Thorns this year.

