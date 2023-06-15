NWSL’s Angel City fires coach Freya Coombe midway through 2nd season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angel City FC has fired head coach Freya Coombe halfway through the NWSL franchise’s second season. Assistant coach Becki Tweed will serve as Angel City’s interim head coach. Angel City is at the bottom of the NWSL standings at 2-6-3 with a six-match winless streak across all competitions. Coombe was hired in 2021 as the first coach for Angel City, the high-profile expansion team based in Los Angeles and boasting an ownership group including actor Natalie Portman and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

