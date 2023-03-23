NWSL season is last for Gotham defender Ali Krieger

Ali Krieger has decided to retire at the end of this season after a professional soccer career that has stretched some 16 years. She’s known as a savvy and strong player who won two World Cups with the United States in 2015 and 2019. First, though, she’s going to finish out the season with Gotham in the National Women’s Soccer League. The opening stop on the farewell tour comes on Sunday, when Gotham starts the season at Angel City. Krieger announced her impending retirement on Thursday. Her wife, goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris, retired in November. The couple has two children.

