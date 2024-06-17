NWSL rivals Reign and Thorns play to scoreless draw

Longtime rivals Seattle Reign and the Portland Thorns played to a scoreless draw at Lumen Field on Sunday afternoon in the National Women’s Soccer League. While neither side found much offensive rhythm, the Reign snapped a four-game losing streak. Kate Del Fava headed in a set piece in the 89th minute to give the Utah Royals a 1-0 win over Bay FC at PayPal Park, snapping a six-game losing streak for Utah.

