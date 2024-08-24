NWSL players say new CBA makes them feel like true professionals

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Imani Dorsey has seen the momentum building for players rights throughout her career but couldn’t stop smiling when speaking about the National Women’s Soccer League’s collective bargaining agreement that went into effect on July 30. Dorsey, the league’s 2018 Rookie of the Year and a defender for the Utah Royals says the league has come a long way. The CBA represents a major shift in how players control their futures. The draft has been eliminated. Players approve any proposed trade. All contracts are guaranteed and every player becomes a free agent when contracts end. Dorsey says the NWSL has shown more interest in protecting players on and off the field.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.