NWSL looking to add 16th team by 2026, commissioner says ahead of draft

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Jessica Berman says the process is underway to select a 16th team for the league, with an announcement possible later this year. The new team would begin play in 2026, joining another expansion team already awarded to an ownership group in Boston. Berman spoke in the hours before the NWSL draft in Anaheim, California. A pair of expansion teams that begin play this season, Bay FC in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Utah Royals, have the first two picks.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.