NWSL fines Angel City $200K, docks 3 points from standings for salary cap violations

Angel City FC has been fined $200,000 and docked three points from the current league standings by the National Women’s Soccer League for violating terms of the salary cap. The NWSL announced the sanctions on Thursday. It also suspended Angel City President and CEO Julie Uhrman and GM Angela Hucles Mangano from “duties related to any player transactions” for the rest of the season. The points deduction dropped Angel City to 12th place in the 14-team league with four matches left.

