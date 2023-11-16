NWSL expansion Utah Royals trade for former BYU star Mikayla Cluff

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — The Utah Royals have traded for midfielder Mikayla Cluff, making the former BYU standout the National Women’s Soccer League expansion team’s first rostered player. The Royals acquired Cluff and the No. 26 pick in the 2024 NWSL draft in exchange for $90,000 in allocation money and expansion protection. Cluff, a native of Kaysville, Utah, was the No. 14 pick in the 2021 NWSL draft.

