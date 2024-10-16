NWSL expansion team BOS Nation FC apologizes for ‘Too Many Balls’ campaign

BOSTON (AP) — The National Women’s Soccer League expansion team in Boston has apologized for a “Too Many Balls” marketing campaign that draw a harsh reaction from the transgender community and others. A day after unveiling the slogan as part of the rollout of the team name BOS Nation FC, the organization posted on X that “we missed the mark” with an attempt to “create a bold and buzzworthy brand launch campaign.” Among those who criticized the campaign was Seattle midfielder Quinn, who identifies as transgender and nonbinary.

