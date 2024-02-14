NWSL expansion team Bay FC signs Zambian forward Racheal Kundananji

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — National Women’s Soccer League expansion team Bay FC has signed forward Racheal Kundananji of Zambia to a four-year deal with an option for a fifth year. Bay FC announced Tuesday that Kundananji was acquired from Spanish club Madrid CFF in exchange for a transfer fee. Her arrival in the San Francisco Bay Area is pending the approval of her visa and international transfer certificate. Bay FC begins play in the NWSL this year as the league’s 14th team. The regular season starts on March 16.

