NWSL champion Gotham FC sign German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger after deal with Chelsea

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Defending champion NJ/NY Gotham FC has acquired German international goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger from Chelsea FC Women in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee. Gotham announced the deal on Friday, noting Berger has signed a one-year contract through 2024 with an option for the 2025 National Women’s Soccer League season. Berger has played with Chelsea of the Women’s Super League since 2019, helping the club secure the WSL title for four straight seasons from 2019-23. She was a part of the German squad that competed in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

