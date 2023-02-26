Nwobodo’s first MLS goal helps Cincinnati beat Dynamo 2-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Obinna Nwobodo scored his first MLS goal to help Cincinnati beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 in the season opener for both teams. Nwobodo side-footed a shot from the center of the area that deflected off a Houston defender that gave Cincinnati a 2-1 lead in the 48th minute. Sergio Santos, acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia last July, scored his first goal for Cincinnati to make it 1-0 in the 19th minute. The Dynamo tied the game when Tate Schmitt headed home a corner kick played by Hector Herrera in the second minute of first-half stoppage time.

