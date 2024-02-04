Nweke, St. Rose lead No. 25 Princeton women to 76-63 win against Brown

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Chet Nweke and Madison St. Rose each scored 18 points and No. 25 Princeton never trailed in defeating Brown 76-63. Nweke made 7 of 11 shots, grabbed seven rebounds and added three steals. Kaitlyn Chen had 17 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Tigers. Skye Belker added 11 points and Ellie Mitchell had 11 rebounds. Grace Arnolie had 19 points, seven assists and four rebounds and Olivia Young added 16 points for Brown. Princeton has won 12 consecutive games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.