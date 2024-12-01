Nussmeier overcomes a shoulder injury and passes for 3 TDs as LSU tops Oklahoma 37-17

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Garrett Nussmeier passed for 277 yards and three touchdowns, including a pair of 40-plus-yard scoring strikes to Chris Hilton after being treated for a throwing shoulder injury, and LSU defeated Oklahoma 37-17. Aaron Anderson returned a kickoff 100 yards for a score for LSU. The Tigers closed out the regular season with two straight victories after a three-game skid had dropped them out of the AP Top 25. Nussmeier briefly left the game in the second quarter after a blind-side sack by defensive end R Mason Thomas. The LSU QB went to the locker room for X-rays, which came back negative. Jackson Arnold passed for 110 yards and also led the Sooners in rushing with 75 yards.

