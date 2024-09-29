Nussmeier, Durham lead big-play offense for No. 14 LSU in 42-10 win over South Alabama

By DAVID FOLSE II The Associated Press
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tyler Kaufman]

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Garrett Nussmeier threw for a career-high 409 yards, Caden Durham had 217 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns and No. 14 LSU piled up a season-high 667 yards of offense in a 42-10 win over South Alabama on Saturday night. Durham took a swing pass from Nussmeier 71 yards for a touchdown on the game’s first offensive play, broke loose for an 86-yard run to the 1-yard line, and scored on an 8-yard run as LSU quickly built a 21-0 lead. Nussmeier had a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the first and a 5-yarder in the second before throwing a 23-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Anderson to give LSU a 35-3 lead at the half.

