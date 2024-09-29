Nussmeier, Durham lead big-play offense for No. 14 LSU in 42-10 win over South Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Garrett Nussmeier threw for a career-high 409 yards, Caden Durham had 217 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns and No. 14 LSU piled up a season-high 667 yards of offense in a 42-10 win over South Alabama on Saturday night. Durham took a swing pass from Nussmeier 71 yards for a touchdown on the game’s first offensive play, broke loose for an 86-yard run to the 1-yard line, and scored on an 8-yard run as LSU quickly built a 21-0 lead. Nussmeier had a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the first and a 5-yarder in the second before throwing a 23-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Anderson to give LSU a 35-3 lead at the half.

