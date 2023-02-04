Nurse’s goal electrifies crowd during NHL skills challenge

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sarah Nurse of Canada’s women’s team scored during the Tendy Tandem challenge at the NHL All-Star skills competition, highlighting female hockey players’ participation in the event. Nurse was joined by fellow Canadian team members Emily Clark and Rebecca Johnston and Americans Hilary Knight and Alex Carpenter in several events during skills night.

