Nurse hat trick helps Toronto clinch top-two seed with 6-2 victory over New York

ELMONT, N.Y. (AP) — Sarah Nurse scored two goals in the first period and finished with her first career hat trick as Toronto clinched a top-two seed and home-ice advantage in the first round of the Professional Women’s Hockey League playoffs with a 6-2 victory over New York at UBS Arena. Toronto (11-4-0-7) ties Montreal (10-3-5-5) for first place with a match in hand heading into the final week. Toronto has home matchups with Minnesota on Wednesday and Ottawa on May 5 remaining. Montreal, which can finish no worse than second, ends its regular season at Boston on Saturday.

