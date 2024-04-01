Nuremberg teen Can Uzun is starring in Germany’s second division. Where will he go next?

BERLIN (AP) — One of Germany’s most exciting players isn’t even playing in the Bundesliga. Nuremberg teenager Can Uzun has 15 goals in the second division after scoring twice against Hertha Berlin this weekend. Only three players have more this season than the 18-year-old, whose performances have captured the attention of a host of clubs. Uzun now looks certain to move this summer. His latest goals came just over a week after he made his debut for Turkey.

