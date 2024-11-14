Nunu Agara has career game, No. 24 Stanford women pull away from UC Davis 69-56

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Nunu Agara had career highs of 25 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double and No. 24 Stanford pulled away late for a 69-56 win over UC Davis. The Cardinal led most of the way but struggled to put away the Aggies, whose only lead was 47-46 in the last minute of the third quarter and were tied at 51 with 8:40 to play. Stanford then reeled off 12 points with Agara, a sophomore, getting seven. Davis missed four-straight shots and went 2 of 9 down the stretch with four turnovers. Courtney Ogden added 16 points, including a buzzer-beating 3 at the end of the third quarter for a 49-47 Stanford lead. Brooke Demetre had 11 with eight rebounds. Mazatla Harris scored 17 points for the Aggies.

