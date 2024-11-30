Nunnery’s pick-6 late seals South Alabama fate as Texas State earns 45-38 victory

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Mannie Nunnery’s 60-yard pick-6 in the fourth quarter provided enough safe distance for Texas State and it went on to beat South Alabama 45-38 in a back-and-forth affair. With the win, the Bobcats spoiled South Alabama’s outside of hopes of a conference title. Not only did the Jaguars need to beat Texas State, but it also needed UL Monroe to knock off Louisiana on Saturday to claim the Sun Belt Conference West Division. South Alabama’s Gio Lopez threw for 190 yards and touchdown and was intercepted twice

