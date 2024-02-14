Nunn hits big 3s in key run, finishes with 27 points as No. 12 Baylor beats No. 25 Oklahoma 79-62

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jayden Nunn scored a season-high 27 points for 12th-ranked Baylor, including three 3-pointers in the go-ahead run before halftime, and the Bears beat No. 25 Oklahoma 79-62. The last scheduled meeting between the teams as Big 12 foes was their first since 2016 with both ranked. It was tied at 20 before Nunn connected from the right wing with 6:32 left in the first half. That ignited a 16-3 run in less than four minutes. Nunn finished 8-of-12 shooting, including six made 3s. All five starters scored in double figures for the 18-6 Bears. Rivaldo Soares had 17 points to lead 18-7 Oklahoma before exiting the game due to injury with 4:58 left.

