Nunge, No. 16 Xavier bounce back from 2 losses, beat DePaul

By JEFF WALLNER The Associated Press
Xavier guard Adam Kunkel, right, knocks the ball away from DePaul forward Da'Sean Nelson (21) as Xavier forward Jack Nunge, left, guards during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joshua A. Bickel]

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jack Nunge had 18 points and 10 rebounds as No. 16 Xavier bounced back from a pair of narrow losses to beat DePaul 82-68. Xavier fell earlier in the week by a combined three points to Butler and No. 11 Marquette. The Musketeers reached the 20-win mark for the 34th time in school history, 32 of which have come since the 1982-83 season.  Umoja Gibson had 17 points for DePaul. The Blue Demons lost their eighth in a row.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.