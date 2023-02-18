Nunge, No. 16 Xavier bounce back from 2 losses, beat DePaul

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jack Nunge had 18 points and 10 rebounds as No. 16 Xavier bounced back from a pair of narrow losses to beat DePaul 82-68. Xavier fell earlier in the week by a combined three points to Butler and No. 11 Marquette. The Musketeers reached the 20-win mark for the 34th time in school history, 32 of which have come since the 1982-83 season. Umoja Gibson had 17 points for DePaul. The Blue Demons lost their eighth in a row.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PreviousNext
DePaul forward Da'Sean Nelson (21) reacts after making a basket and drawing a foul during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joshua A. Bickel
Xavier guard Adam Kunkel (5) and DePaul center Nick Ongenda (14) collide while fighting for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joshua A. Bickel
Xavier forward Jack Nunge (24) tips the ball away as DePaul guard Philmon Gebrewhit (5) attempts to shoot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joshua A. Bickel