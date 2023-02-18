Nunge, No. 16 Xavier bounce back from 2 losses, beat DePaul

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jack Nunge had 18 points and 10 rebounds as No. 16 Xavier bounced back from a pair of narrow losses to beat DePaul 82-68. Xavier fell earlier in the week by a combined three points to Butler and No. 11 Marquette. The Musketeers reached the 20-win mark for the 34th time in school history, 32 of which have come since the 1982-83 season. Umoja Gibson had 17 points for DePaul. The Blue Demons lost their eighth in a row.

