Nuñez’s 3-run double, Misiorowski’s 102 mph pitch highlight NL’s 5-0 win in Futures Game

SEATTLE (AP) — Miami’s Nasim Nuñez hit a three-run double off Toronto’s Yosver Zulueta in the sixth inning, and the National League beat the American 5-0 in the annual All-Star Futures Game of top prospects. Milwaukee’s Jeferson Quero had an RBI single and Philadelphia’s Justin Crawford — a son of four-time All-Star Carl Crawford — had a sacrifice fly that built the lead in a two-run second against Kansas City’s Will Klein. The Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski, a 21-year-old right-hander who pitches at Class A, reached 100 mph with 10 of 18 pitches and topped out at 102.4 mph. He pitched a one-hit fourth.

