Nunez scores two late goals as 10-man Liverpool recovers to beat Newcastle 2-1 in Premier League

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Substitute Darwin Nunez scored two late goals including a winner in the third minute of stoppage time as Liverpool recovered to beat Newcastle 2-1 in the Premier League. That was despite Liverpool playing more than an hour with 10 men after Virgil van Dijk’s sending-off. Newcastle took the lead in the 25th minute through Anthony Gordon. Van Dijk was shown a straight red card three minutes later and it looked to be a damage-limitation exercise for Liverpool. Nunez led an unlikely rally from Liverpool by equalizing in the 85th minute and then scoring an almost-replica finish in added-on time at St. James’ Park to earn a second straight victory and stay unbeaten.

