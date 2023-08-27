Nunez scores two late goals as 10-man Liverpool recovers to beat Newcastle 2-1 in Premier League

By The Associated Press
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez scores his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. James' Park, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Sunday Aug. 27, 2023. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Owen Humphreys]

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Substitute Darwin Nunez scored two late goals including a winner in the third minute of stoppage time as Liverpool recovered to beat Newcastle 2-1 in the Premier League. That was despite Liverpool playing more than an hour with 10 men after Virgil van Dijk’s sending-off. Newcastle took the lead in the 25th minute through Anthony Gordon. Van Dijk was shown a straight red card three minutes later and it looked to be a damage-limitation exercise for Liverpool. Nunez led an unlikely rally from Liverpool by equalizing in the 85th minute and then scoring an almost-replica finish in added-on time at St. James’ Park to earn a second straight victory and stay unbeaten.

