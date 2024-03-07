Nunez scores twice as Liverpool routs Sparta 5-1 in Europa League. Leverkusen extends unbeaten run

Darwin Nunez scored twice to help Liverpool rout Sparta 5-1 and take a big step closer to the Europa League quarterfinals. Nunez scored either side of Alexis Mac Allister’s penalty in Prague in the first leg of the round of 16. Jürgen Klopp’s team will host the second leg next week at Anfield. Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen made a long trip to Baku and needed a stoppage-time equalizer to draw 2-2 with Qarabag and extend their German record unbeaten run to 35 games across all competitions this season.

