Nunez double secures Liverpool win against Southampton

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Darwin Nunez signed off for the World Cup in style by scoring twice in Liverpool’s 3-1 win against Southampton. The Uruguay international took his season’s total to nine goals in all competitions. That’s one more than Sadio Mane had recorded at the same stage last term. Nunez’s strikes underlined his growing influence on Liverpool with seven goals in his last 10 appearances.

