Nunez comes to Liverpool’s rescue with late winner at Nottingham Forest

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Darwin Nunez has scored in the ninth minute of stoppage time to earn Liverpool a 1-0 win away to Nottingham Forest and a first victory at the City Ground in 40 years. It lifted Liverpool four points clear of second-place Manchester City, which plays Manchester United on Sunday. City visits Liverpool in the English Premier League next weekend. Nunez headed home Alexis Mac Allister’s cross. It appeared that three games in seven days caught up with Liverpool. It was cruel luck on fourth-to-last Forest, which has won only one of its last seven league games.

