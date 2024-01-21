Nunez and Jota score 2 each for Liverpool in 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth in Premier League

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota have scored second-half doubles as Premier League leader Liverpool moved five points clear with a crushing 4-0 victory at Bournemouth. The Reds initially struggled to create many openings at the Vitality Stadium in the absence of top scorer Mohamed Salah. Nunez broke the deadlock in the 49th and completed the scoring in stoppage time following Jota’s quickfire double. Victory on a soggy south coast afternoon stretched Liverpool’s unbeaten run to 14 league fixtures as the team fully capitalized on a weekend off for second-place Manchester City.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.